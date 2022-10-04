No faith in nuclear

To the editor: In the News-Miner Saturday, it states that bids for the installation of a micro-nuclear reactor at Eielson Air Force Base are out. How about cleaning up the mess at Fort Greely left by the failed nuclear power plant that happened in 1967?
My sister went to school at Fort Greely in the 1960s after that accident. She now has double breast cancer and lives in Tacoma, Washington. She said a report about the nuclear accident at Fort Greely is online. One was written by a graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks by the name of Johnson. His report calls one area of Delta Junction “cancer row,” where over 70 people came down with cancer.