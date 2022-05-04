 Skip to main content
No bull, vote for Wool

To the editor: Sarah Palin? Santa Claus? Bob Coghill? “Baggage” III? No offense to Santa Claus, God love him, but I simply can’t justify wasting my primary vote for Don Young’s House seat on a non-serious contender who is more focused on their own personal agenda (no matter how well meaning … or not) than the wellbeing of average, middle of the road Alaskans.

June 11 is the last date to have a post-marked primary ballot accepted. Please vote. I intend to vote for someone who is open minded, realizes that it takes all kinds, appreciates what everyone brings to the table, doesn’t require a religious or cultural litmus test, is focused on Alaska, and speaks his mind. I’m voting for Adam Wool.

I’m voting on our local level (it does make a difference!) for democracy over autocracy or theocracy. I’m voting for Adam Wool for the U.S. House of Representatives. Please exercise your right to vote. It matters. Alaska matters. Your vote matters.

Lisa Slayton

Fairbanks

