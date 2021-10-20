No ATVs on our roads

To the editor: What is Gov. Dunleavy thinking, allowing ATVs on the streets of Fairbanks and on roads right outside Fairbanks proper?
They are to be allowed on streets that are 45 mph and lower. So that is every major road in Fairbanks: Airport Way, College Road, Peger Road, Van Horn Road, Steese, Phillips Field Road, parts of Chena Hot Springs Road, etc. The list goes on.
As I understand the law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Those ATVs will be required to be licensed, registered and carry insurance. Who is going to enforce those requirements? Our peace officers are already understaffed and overworked. So lets add to the workload of dispatch, EMS and the fire departments, all of which are understaffed. Where will these traumas be admitted if the hospitals are full with Covid patients?
I understand that a headlight, brake lights and brakes are mandatory, but not turn signals? Has the governor thought about public safety?
As a retired nurse, my last 30 years were spent in the Emergency Department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. I can only image the accidents that will occur. The trauma statistics will only go up, and among other things, my insurance rates will increase.
Please, for the sake of public safety, stop this insane law. And it needs to be stopped in the whole of Fairbanks, North Pole and other towns that are in the Fairbanks North Star Borough that care about public safety.
