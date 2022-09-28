Nichols and Burnett: Moderate or not?

To the editor: I recently read a so-called “Values Voter Guide” sent out by Anchorage’s Alaska Family Council Inc. Their stated mission is to “inspire biblical citizenship ... ” The Alaska Family Council hosts conservative activist training workshops and are clearly partisan in their support for political candidates. The voter’s guide features a highly partisan survey which serves to inform the public of the candidates’ “values.”
School board elections are intended to be nonpartisan in order to ensure the objective of serving all stakeholders fairly. Two school board candidates, Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett, chose to respond to the survey. The other two knew it was not appropriate to respond to a survey that focused on biblical citizenship.
School board candidates Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett have campaigned on being moderate, open-minded, and supportive of all students in our district. Their responses to this survey indicate they are not. They each reveal their true alignments simply by responding to this partisan survey.
Highlighted below are a few pertinent answers from the survey.
1. Les is undecided and Melissa agrees that “The ‘Social themes in literature class’ added to the curriculum last year promotes LGBTQ ideology and should be discontinued.”
2. Les and Melissa both agree that “biological males should be barred from women’s sports if they identify as female.”
3. Les and Melissa both agree that “‘Critical Race Theory’ is a poisonous left-wing ideology that undermines American values and should not be taught in district schools.”
4. Les is undecided and Melissa agrees that “The school district should end so-called ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ training for employees that teaches ‘Critical Race Theory’ and LGBTQ ideology.”
There were more questions but I’ll stop here. Les and Melissa’s responses to these survey questions speak for themselves. These candidates are not moderate nor supportive of all students in our district. We don’t need candidates who are looking at our schools through a lens of “biblical citizenship.” We do need school board members who are focused on education, and who don’t let themselves be dragged into divisive rhetoric before they are even elected.