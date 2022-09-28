 Skip to main content
Nichols and Burnett: Moderate or not?

To the editor: I recently read a so-called “Values Voter Guide” sent out by Anchorage’s Alaska Family Council Inc. Their stated mission is to “inspire biblical citizenship ... ” The Alaska Family Council hosts conservative activist training workshops and are clearly partisan in their support for political candidates. The voter’s guide features a highly partisan survey which serves to inform the public of the candidates’ “values.”

School board elections are intended to be nonpartisan in order to ensure the objective of serving all stakeholders fairly. Two school board candidates, Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett, chose to respond to the survey. The other two knew it was not appropriate to respond to a survey that focused on biblical citizenship.

