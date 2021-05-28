Newman for GVEA

To the editor: I lived in Hamilton Acres for over 40 years. I have voted in many GVEA elections. I don’t remember any candidate who did not want to work to keep the electricity rates as low as possible. That is not a selling point for a candidate. I am very impressed with the in-depth knowledge that new board members must acquire when they are elected onto the GVEA board. Gary Newman has gone above and beyond in learning this information.
I am concerned about electing anyone who is not, first and foremost, aware that dealing with climate change is the top priority for any producer of energy. Sooner than we think, we will be fighting for our lives, as we have been the last year and a half, but there will be no easy vaccination solution for a warming atmosphere.
I have known Gary Newman for many years. I was always impressed with the knowledge he had about the GVEA operation as evidenced by his pertinent and timely questions he posed at their annual membership meetings in the Carlson Center when there was a big crowd because of the monetary incentives they offered to attendees. Gary was a high point in the show, alongside Bernie Karl.
Please be sure to vote in the GVEA election by Tuesday, June 8. I think it makes good sense to reelect an experienced and forward-thinking candidate. Cast your vote for Gary Newman.