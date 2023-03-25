New committee made Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan toothless

To the editor: The Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan has been the culmination of years of planning, public input, research, and collaboration with experts, and the result of this communal process was a robust plan intended to strengthen our community, improve our resiliency, and make the borough a safer and more sustainable place to live. We in Alaska are experiencing warming at a much higher rate than the rest of the country, and without intervention, it will only increase. This plan could not have come at a more important time.
Unfortunately, Aaron Lojewski (who has gone on record as a climate denier), had other plans. Just two days into his term as presiding officer of the FNSB Assembly, he summarily dismissed the entire committee made up of climate experts, Indigenous advocates, and community leaders that had been appointed via public process, and replaced them all with his own conservative picks behind closed doors.
While technically within his authority, this act flew in the face of precedent and disrespected both the former committee and the hundreds of FNSB community members that had put their faith in the public process. His stated reason for pulling such a move was that he wanted to appoint the new committee before the meeting where they would provide a recommendation on the plan (eg. whether or not to bring it to the assembly), clearly indicated ulterior motives.
The newly appointed committee had not attended any of the public planning meetings, had never even read the plan, and seemed to be entirely ignorant of its contents. The Borough Assembly’s representative on the Committee, Barbara Haney, who explicitly campaigned on being against climate action for the FNSB, went so far as to . . . (call) it being a mandate rather than guidelines, and stated that it contained things that it didn’t. She was also condescending, rude, and dismissive towards the dozens of people who attended the meetings to testify in favor of the plan.
Before Lojewski and Haney took over, the plan had been in its final stages, ready to receive minor edits before being sent to the Assembly for a vote. The document had goals and provisions for a wide variety of different aspects of borough operations, addressing energy efficiency, transportation infrastructure, diversity and equity, public health, agriculture, and more, all created in coordination with contractor RESPEC and the citizens of the borough.
However, the new committee took it upon themselves to overhaul the entire thing, suggesting drastic changes and deletions of entire sections of the plan. After months of meetings picking it to pieces, it is a shell of what it once was. They removed mentions of the phrase “climate change,” the goal to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, provisions to track and reduce emissions, engagement of other groups to ensure equity, maintaining the accessibility of sidewalks and public transportation, and much, much more.
The resulting document can barely be considered a climate action plan. It is toothless, aimless, and void of much of the content that made it an effective guideline for addressing the climate issues we face. Aside from Terry Chapin, a renowned ecologist and original member of the committee that was reappointed after one of Lojewski’s picks vacated the position, all of the committee members have contributed substantially to the destruction of something that could have helped our great community flourish.
I will not forgive them for what they’ve taken from us, and you shouldn’t either. We need to make our voices heard and stand up for what’s right for the North Star community.