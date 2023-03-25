 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New committee made Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan toothless

To the editor: The Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan has been the culmination of years of planning, public input, research, and collaboration with experts, and the result of this communal process was a robust plan intended to strengthen our community, improve our resiliency, and make the borough a safer and more sustainable place to live. We in Alaska are experiencing warming at a much higher rate than the rest of the country, and without intervention, it will only increase. This plan could not have come at a more important time.

Unfortunately, Aaron Lojewski (who has gone on record as a climate denier), had other plans. Just two days into his term as presiding officer of the FNSB Assembly, he summarily dismissed the entire committee made up of climate experts, Indigenous advocates, and community leaders that had been appointed via public process, and replaced them all with his own conservative picks behind closed doors.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.