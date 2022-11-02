Negative ads are a turnoff

To the editor: Every other year about this time, we are bombarded with political ads. I don’t mind the positive ones but am incensed with the deceptive or outright false negative ones. The one we got yesterday hit a nerve because it was a complete misrepresentation of Bart LeBon. This ad was paid for by Maxine Dibert for House. The ad suggested that Bart was aligned with extremists like David Eastman and therefore supported cuts to the university, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth. Bart and many House members are very much opposed to Eastman’s agenda, and Bart has been one the most effective supporters of the university.
Fairbanks has been fortunate to have had Bart, Steve Thompson and Adam Wool on the House Finance Committee, the most important House committee. With Steve and Adam not running for reelection, it is especially important that we reelect Bart. It would be difficult for a new legislator like Maxine, should she win, to get a seat on House Finance. I had a positive interaction with Maxine a month ago but am completely turned off by the ad she supported.