 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCAA missed the boat on Nanooks

To the editor: Congratulations to the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team from a Fighting Sioux alum for a fantastic season! Judging by some of the massively one-sided the tournament scores, the NCAA clearly needs to change their bracket system. You deserved to be in the tournament this year.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.