To the editor: Congratulations to the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team from a Fighting Sioux alum for a fantastic season! Judging by some of the massively one-sided the tournament scores, the NCAA clearly needs to change their bracket system. You deserved to be in the tournament this year.
NCAA missed the boat on Nanooks
- Michael Davitt, Carefree, Arizona
-
-
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three old men take the snowmachine trip of a lifetime
- The sweet taste of reopening
- North Pole woman stabs boyfriend in the face
- Man found dead in burning house
- Pound puppy play date
- Man pleads guilty to terroristic threatening, sentenced to 24 months
- The Chena runs through it: Fairbanks lands Fly Fishing Festival
- Crime Stopper Reward presented to two people on Saturday afternoon, people recall their interactions with the arsonist
- Tanana Valley fair announces theme, reveals poster
- Assembly reworks resolution concerning Manh Choh mine truck plan
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.