My vote is with Melissa Burnett

To the editor: Fairbanks, it’s time to vote. Things I look for in candidates when they run for school board are integrity, honesty, character, and a determination to do what’s right, despite all the negativity that comes their way.

I open the paper and am ashamed at what I read when I see local community members put down and degrade a candidate who they obviously don’t know. Our own community members attacking a mom. Someone who is in this community more than the other candidates.

