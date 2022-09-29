To the editor: Fairbanks, it’s time to vote. Things I look for in candidates when they run for school board are integrity, honesty, character, and a determination to do what’s right, despite all the negativity that comes their way.
I open the paper and am ashamed at what I read when I see local community members put down and degrade a candidate who they obviously don’t know. Our own community members attacking a mom. Someone who is in this community more than the other candidates.
The only people making this run political are the ones who would rather see a mom fail and lose her job than succeed at anything. That’s not Fairbanks. That’s a few mean-hearted people who would rather put down someone then uplift and honor the incredible woman, mom, and community member someone has become. Which goes against everything they claim to be.
My vote is with Melissa Burnett. She has proven time and time again that she is about the children, and not just some children, but all the children in our borough. Melissa has given her heart to this community and its time to give ours to her.
Vote Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.