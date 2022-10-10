My support for Walker for governor

To the editor: For several reasons, I am supporting Bill Walker for governor. I want a governor who will serve actively and visibly the whole term. Gov. Walker has proven that is the way he will serve.
Our incumbent governor was mostly invisible, inactive and ineffective his first 3½ years in office. His greatest efforts were vetoing funds for essential services, threatening our education system, and other institutions. Lately we have seen the incumbent governor everywhere as he seeks reelection. His ability and penchant to do nothing if reelected will be unlimited as he will be termed out and not eligible to run again.
I want a governor who looks beyond elections and beyond their generation for the long term good of our state and future generations. It is easy to give out big dividends to curry the votes of Alaska residents. What is harder is to look ahead to future generations and do what is best for them. I want my children, grandchildren and all future generations to benefit from Alaska’s Permanent Fund. I want a governor who will make the hard decisions and balance today with the future. I am confident by his past actions that Gov. Walker will work to benefit current and future generations of Alaskans.
I want a governor who understands our entire state and will stay in touch with residents around the state their entire term. Gov. Walker was born in Fairbanks and has lived in small communities like Delta Junction and Valdez as well as larger communities including Anchorage and Juneau. Gov. Walker understands the diversity of Alaska, in its people, its resources and its potential. The next four years will be critical to Alaska’s future in a rapidly changing world. Those changes will be economic, social and strategic. Through is past service Bill Walker has proven he has the talents, determination and insight to best serve Alaska for the next four years.
I urge you to join me in voting Bill Walker to be our next governor.