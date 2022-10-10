 Skip to main content
My support for Walker for governor

To the editor: For several reasons, I am supporting Bill Walker for governor. I want a governor who will serve actively and visibly the whole term. Gov. Walker has proven that is the way he will serve.

Our incumbent governor was mostly invisible, inactive and ineffective his first 3½ years in office. His greatest efforts were vetoing funds for essential services, threatening our education system, and other institutions. Lately we have seen the incumbent governor everywhere as he seeks reelection. His ability and penchant to do nothing if reelected will be unlimited as he will be termed out and not eligible to run again.

