Musings on politics and a thank you for keeping a gun range tidy

To the editor: Imagine my surprise to see a direct rebuttal to my tongue–in–cheek letter about Craig Carmack’s anti-Trump rant earlier, and a good letter to boot! I’m impressed.
My blood pressure is still a little high — not over the letter, that was just fun, but the direction America is going. Sorry I branded you a liberal. Glad to hear you don’t care much for our present chief. I base my opinion of Trump on his four years in office, not what people are saying. He is a little too conservative, but we need that to get the train called America back on the tracks. Then we can go back to a softer “moderate” atmosphere, but thanks for having a dialog about it. That’s the best way to come to a conclusion. Second thing I wanted to say was that a few weeks ago, somebody cleaned up the 36 mile Chena Hot Springs Road shooting range. Thank you to the group that did so. Hopefully, everybody that uses the range will tidy up a little before they leave, and we won’t be perceived as a bunch of slobs!