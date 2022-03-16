 Skip to main content
Music educators are a necessity

To the editor: For over 30 years I was an elementary school classroom teacher. I saw firsthand what a gift music educators give to children. Some children will develop into professional musicians themselves. Others may simply enjoy creating music among family and friends, or alone. All will have in common an appreciation of something which helps keep the “human” in humanity. It is a gift they will enjoy and share throughout their lives.

To paraphrase a poem by an unknown author, music “… inspires with hope, kindles love, gives voice to joys, soothes in times of despair, and comforts the lonely. Through music, human nature has been uplifted, sweetened, and refined.”

Much of our world today is in a state of chaos and confusion. Anything which would provide a child with a healthy means of dealing with all of that should be supported and applauded. Music educators help do just that. They are a necessity, not a luxury.

Because we all want what is in the best interest of the children of our community, I urge you to find the money to keep these dedicated educators.

