You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Murkowski the Independent?

  • Comments

To the editor: Dear Sen. Murkowski, though we are of different political affiliations, I have from time to time admired your independent spirit. That degree of respect prompts me to write to you and urge that you formally declare yourself an Independent rather than a Republican.

My perception of Alaskans is that they value Murkowski, more than they hew to Republican principles. This was amply proven by your write-in victory in 2016. It is well known that the former president is hostile to you and has already selected a primary opponent who will doubtless be well funded. I think you can prevail over this person and in the future vote your own conscience which will sometimes guide you to Republican policies and sometimes to those of the Democrats, but without squandering your own integrity. When I see a single Republican, Mitch McConnell, boastfully seizing the proxies of his entire caucus and demanding to own their votes, as an American I cringe. I cannot imagine how you must feel, robbed of your ability to exercise your intellect in service to Alaska and the nation.

Our country is at a crossroads and I cannot conceive that reasonable people will consign our nation to the nativist, authoritarian future which seems to be the goal of the current Republican Party. In the past, patriots put their very lives on the line to defend us. All you would have to do is make an affiliation change and vote the way your commonsense dictates.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.