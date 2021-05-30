You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Murkowski tells it like it is

To the editor: I applaud Sen. Lisa Murkowski for demonstrating the kind of integrity that it is all too uncommon for us to observe among members of the Republican party today.

Gladys Sicknick had come to the Capitol specifically to urge that a bipartisan commission be established to investigate the insurrection of Jan. 6 in which her husband, Brian Sicknick was killed. Murkowski’s comments to Mrs. Sicknick recognized the pain she must have felt that there was even a need to advocate for the establishment of such a commission. 

It beggars belief that Republicans question the need to investigate a situation in which law enforcement officers stood between rioters and our elected representatives who, literally, ran for their very lives that day. 

While I have little hope that anything will change the outcome of that debate, I imagine, at least, that our Senator’s compassionate words helped ease Sicknick’s pain and frustration when Murkowski said, “I’m heartsick that you feel you need to advocate to members of Congress that we stand up and say the truth is hard but the truth is necessary.”

Commenting further, Murkowski made a courageous summation of the base calculations that motivate her fellow Republicans as they consider how to vote on the formation of the commission: “To be making a decision for the short-term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically. Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?”

I don’t always agree with Murkowski’s stands but, in this case, she made me proud to have her represent me.

 

