Murkowski, Sullivan and Deb Haaland

To the editor: I find it interesting that both Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski were warmly welcomed at the recent mining conference at the Usibelli engineering building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators voted to confirm Joe Biden’s nominee, Deb Haaland, to be our nation’s Secretary of the Interior. The March 15, 2021, vote to confirm was 51 yeas thanks to our two senators. Ms. Haaland is an activist Democrat with strong anti-development beliefs when it comes to public lands.

I think that she would like all of Alaska to be a national park.

