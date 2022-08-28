Murkowski, Sullivan and Deb Haaland

To the editor: I find it interesting that both Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski were warmly welcomed at the recent mining conference at the Usibelli engineering building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators voted to confirm Joe Biden’s nominee, Deb Haaland, to be our nation’s Secretary of the Interior. The March 15, 2021, vote to confirm was 51 yeas thanks to our two senators. Ms. Haaland is an activist Democrat with strong anti-development beliefs when it comes to public lands.
I think that she would like all of Alaska to be a national park.
Both of our U.S. senators have repeatedly told residents that they support exploration and development of our rich oil fields on the North Slope and mining for needed minerals in other parts of our state. Yet they voted to confirm a woman who is adamantly opposed to oil development and mineral mining in Alaska.
I applaud Sen. Murkowski’s constant work to get the 11 mile road built through the Izembek National Wildlife. The native village of King Cover would benefit greatly with land access to the airport at Cold Bay for faster, safer and easier evacuation of medical emergencies. Maybe our senators were lied to by Ms. Haaland or maybe they thought that since Ms. Haland is an American Native herself, that she would be more inclined to allow the road to be constructed since human lives are involved.
But, after Gov. Dunlevey, Sen. Murkowski and Ms. Haaland went to King Cove in April of 2022, the road is still not approved. I will be surprised if Ms. Haaland approves this road being built even though Congress approved a land swap between the King Cove Native Corporation and the U.S. government in 2009 and the courts have said that the land swap is good.
I think both of our senators misjudged the strength of Ms. Haaland’s Native allegiance and any influence they hoped to gain with their votes hasn’t materialized.