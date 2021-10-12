Murkowski should oppose PRO Act in any form

To the editor: Democrats in Washington are trying to push through harmful policies that will benefit their Big Labor donors at the expense of local businesses and Alaska workers. Sen. Murkowski should fight any attempt to pass the misnamed Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) in any form, whether as a singular bill or part of their bloated budget proposal.
The PRO Act would expose local businesses like mine to the threat of increased union picketing even if they have nothing to do with a labor dispute. It would also send in a government bureaucrat to settle union contract negotiations if an agreement is not reached within a certain timeframe. Workers wouldn’t be able to vote on these terms and business owners would have little recourse if they couldn’t afford them. The only winners are union bosses.
This bill would also force employers to give out highly personal information on their employees — including shift details and hours, phone numbers, and even home address — to labor bosses during union-organizing efforts. As a result, my workers are now exposed to the potential for harassment and intimidation anytime, anywhere, and the employer-employee relationship has been undermined.
Now that Democrats have realized they may not have the votes to pass the PRO Act, they’re even trying to sneak through some of the most damaging penalties against local businesses in their must-pass budget bill. These excessive penalties could kill many Alaska businesses and leave workers and our economy worse off. Sen. Murkowski should protect Alaska businesses and workers by opposing the PRO Act in any form it takes.
