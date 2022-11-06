Murkowski puts Alaska first

To the editor: It’s a few days before Election Day and it’s time for all Alaskans to get to the polls to vote. For U.S. senator, I’m voting for Lisa Murkowski, and I hope that you will join me in sending her back to Washington, D.C.
I have had the opportunity to be a part of Sen. Murkowski’s team in Washington, D.C., in the past and I have seen firsthand how hard she works for Alaska. She has evolved into an effective and collaborative leader in the Senate, who has leveraged her seniority to deliver results for all Alaskans. Her work on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an example of how she works with people, regardless of party, to address Alaska’s needs and advance our interests. Her seniority on various committees such as the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Senate Appropriations Committee has given her the ability to create and promote policies that enhance Alaska’s resource potential across-the-board.