Murkowski delivers for Alaska's schools

To the editor: We believe that Lisa Murkowski is the best candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Alaska. As retired elementary school principals, we have seen how Lisa’s support for education has benefited our students and their families.

Beginning with her experience as the PTA president at Government Hill Elementary School, Lisa has worked to improve educational opportunities for kids. She has exemplified a strong commitment to public education throughout her tenure in the Senate. Examples are plentiful. In the early days of No Child Left Behind, Lisa made certain that a federal policy was modified to make sure that Alaska’s Native Language immersion programs were given greater flexibility in testing requirements. More importantly, Lisa was a leading negotiator for the Every Student Succeeds Act, which eliminated the one-size-fits-nobody No Child Left Behind Act, including eliminating Adequate Yearly Progress and Highly Qualified Teacher requirements and strengthening local control of our schools. She knows the value of parental involvement and demonstrates that continually in her work to support education.

Barbara Nagengast, retired Anchorage principal; Mary Johnstone, retired Anchorage principal; Jerry Schoenberger, retired Juneau principal; John Pile, retired Fairbanks principal; Barbara Pile, retired Fairbanks principal; Sandy Hill, retired Delta principal; Sharon Story, retired Anchorage principal; Robyn Rehmann, retired Anchorage principal; John Kito, retired Anchorage principal; Shari Merrick, retired Fairbanks principal; Tim Doran, retired Fairbanks principal; Gale O’Connell-Smith, retired Anchorage principal; Michael Angaiak, retired Fairbanks principal; Loy McManus, retired Fairbanks principal; Kate Konopasek, retired Anchorage principal; Karen Wallace, retired Anchorage principal; Greg Daniels, retired Kenai Peninsula principal.

