Murkowski delivers for Alaska's schools

To the editor: We believe that Lisa Murkowski is the best candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Alaska. As retired elementary school principals, we have seen how Lisa’s support for education has benefited our students and their families.
Beginning with her experience as the PTA president at Government Hill Elementary School, Lisa has worked to improve educational opportunities for kids. She has exemplified a strong commitment to public education throughout her tenure in the Senate. Examples are plentiful. In the early days of No Child Left Behind, Lisa made certain that a federal policy was modified to make sure that Alaska’s Native Language immersion programs were given greater flexibility in testing requirements. More importantly, Lisa was a leading negotiator for the Every Student Succeeds Act, which eliminated the one-size-fits-nobody No Child Left Behind Act, including eliminating Adequate Yearly Progress and Highly Qualified Teacher requirements and strengthening local control of our schools. She knows the value of parental involvement and demonstrates that continually in her work to support education.
More recently, she has pushed the Federal Communications Commission(FCC) to understand the unique situations in rural Alaska, which resulted in FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund grant awards to rural districts that totaled nearly $30 million. She was the original co-sponsor of the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act that helped schools feed hungry kids good meals despite supply chain problems and eliminated burdensome paperwork demands. Her support has been demonstrated in a number of areas, including early childhood programs, Native language immersions schools, career and technical education, tribal input on how to best use federal funds to support Native student success, just to name a few. Her senior position on the Senate Appropriations Committee is seen time and again on many of the appropriations that support Alaska students and families.
Lisa Murkowski has demonstrated a remarkable ability to listen and learn about issues faced by her constituents. She has willingly met with Alaska principals and visited our schools. Lisa talks with our students and parents about their concerns, and then acts on our behalf. While we may not agree with every decision she has made, we know she is carefully weighing our input when casting her vote.
We need Lisa Murkowski to be reelected. We need her integrity, her seniority, and her ability to work across party lines to get things done for us. Please join us in voting for Lisa Murkowski.
Barbara Nagengast, retired Anchorage principal; Mary Johnstone, retired Anchorage principal; Jerry Schoenberger, retired Juneau principal; John Pile, retired Fairbanks principal; Barbara Pile, retired Fairbanks principal; Sandy Hill, retired Delta principal; Sharon Story, retired Anchorage principal; Robyn Rehmann, retired Anchorage principal; John Kito, retired Anchorage principal; Shari Merrick, retired Fairbanks principal; Tim Doran, retired Fairbanks principal; Gale O’Connell-Smith, retired Anchorage principal; Michael Angaiak, retired Fairbanks principal; Loy McManus, retired Fairbanks principal; Kate Konopasek, retired Anchorage principal; Karen Wallace, retired Anchorage principal; Greg Daniels, retired Kenai Peninsula principal.