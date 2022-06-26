 Skip to main content
Murkowski defends the Second Amendment by limiting those who seek to abuse it

To the editor: Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted with 63 of her colleagues on the bipartisan gun bill that allows for more thorough background checks by implementing a waiting limit for purchasers under the age of 21.

America has seen a horrific trend for the first time in history of school shootings, perpetrated mostly by mentally unstable young adults. Universal background checks and wait lists may be looked at as an infringement of the Second Amendment but at the rate that sick people continue to bring firearms into public places and open fire is not only a threat to public safety, but a threat to take away a constitutional right that I hold dear to my heart. This was a good first step. Continuing with a high capacity magazine ban or possibly requiring a registration for firearms designed specifically for military use would be even more effective.

So, thank you, Sen. Murkowski, for taking a step to protect my ability to own and bear arms.

