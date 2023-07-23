Mr. Humphrey and the Walrus

To the editor: Regardless of Mr. Humphrey’s poor taste in children’s literature, he makes several statements in this article that call into question his suitability to serve on the school board. He states that “schools should have discipline in teaching core subjects” and “efficient use of class time and rigorous focus on academics will give our students an advantage.” This clearly shows he has no understanding of what is going on in classrooms throughout the district. Just what does he think educators are doing? Using time inefficiently and not teaching core subjects? He’s concerned about “radical gender theory” in the classroom. Well, I have good news for him — it’s not in the classroom, but it is certainly good to know he’s perpetuating this false far-right talking point.
I hope he can put that energy towards the issue of the budget. He puts together a lot of words when talking about the budget and I guess he thinks they mean something, but before I vote for someone I need more specifics on what cuts should be made. How does he plan to address 20 years (at least) of budget cuts, inflation, and inadequate local and state funding? It’s great that he wants smaller class sizes and highly competitive educator pay (so say we all), but how does he plan to accomplish that? I certainly look forward to hearing more details.