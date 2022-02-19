 Skip to main content
Most of all, just be nice

To the editor: This week, while in the parking lot of Fred Meyer during that evening post-work rush, a middle aged woman pulled up as I was getting out of my car and yelled, “Why are you wearing a mask?” I glanced over her car, noticing the plethora of “MAGA” and “TRUMP 2020” bumper stickers, and dreaded where she might be going with this.

“Because I’m about to walk into the grocery store?,” I replied, obviously surprised by her question, and wondering what she wanted from me, a stranger. “Well you’re an idiot, screw you!,” she spat back at me (along with a handful of choice expletives that can’t be printed here) before she drove off. While I admit a thousand different not-so-friendly responses swirled in my head, I simply chuckled, “Have a nice day!”

Based off of her unprovoked angry attack toward a complete stranger who is young enough to be her grandchild, it’s fair to assume that that woman was having a much worse day than I was. Despite this assumption, to have such a vicious encounter with a stranger at the friendly local grocery store my family and I have frequented for over 20 years, left me feeling extremely disheartened.

Fairbanks, during these difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic, remember that you never know what the person next to you is going through, even the stranger in the Fred Meyer parking lot. Keep wearing your masks to protect our community, and most of all, just be nice.

