Morotti and Sanderson for continued school leadership

To the editor: Today we read the horrifying news headline which health professionals have been warning of for weeks. Providence Hospital leadership announced they are forced to begin rationing care.
Last Tuesday, Sept, 7, I listened to the entirety of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education meeting until adjournment at 11:54 p.m. Resident after resident testified about the need for a mask mandate in our schools, and the time expired with even more waiting to be heard. Students, parents, grandparents, staff, doctors and nurses spoke about the firsthand impact due to the rising Covid rates. Dr. Nace was once again available to answer questions and provide expert guidance.
Thankfully, this time the vote was 5-2 in favor of instituting a mask mandate which went into effect Sept. 13. However, we are now approaching a month into the school year. How much sickness, disruption to learning, financial and emotional toll on our community could have been lessened had the board followed CDC guidelines and voted with members Doran, Morotti and Sanderson back in June?
Appreciation goes out to Col. Williamson and Col. Surrey for eloquent testimony and for sharing the joint resolution supporting a mask mandate. These advisory members do a valuable service presenting the voice of our military neighbors.
At the meeting, board member Chrya Sanderson stated, “I want to get it right.” Her commitment and heartfelt determination were evident. Thank you, Ms. Sanderson — you did get it right. Board members Erin Morotti and Sanderson are tireless advocates for public education. They know amazing teachers, administrators and school staff are doing whatever it takes to provide the best education possible in unprecedented times. They support students and families, do their homework, ask questions, and they base their decisions on facts.
Fortunately for the Fairbanks borough, both Chrya Sanderson and Erin Morotti are willing to continue to serve. Vote in the upcoming election Oct. 5. Early voting takes place at Shopper’s Forum Mall Sept. 20-30. I urge you to cast your ballot and re-elect these two excellent representatives.
Please vote, and please get vaccinated.