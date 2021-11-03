More university sports coverage

To the editor: Time and time again there are University of Alaska sports events that are untimely or go totally unreported in the News-Miner. Sadly, this carries over to some local TV channels, perhaps due to their reliance on the News-Miner!?
Is this at the direction of the News-Miner administration? Has Hart Pisani been slighted in some fashion by members of university administration and/or staff that is his way of payback? Is this due to the university athletics? It certainly can’t be claimed that all of this action takes place after the paper’s printing “deadline.” In today’s (Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021) sports section there is not one article or even a mention of any University of Alaska activity and online UAF Nanooks coverage relates to last weekend’s activities! Nothing is current although university teams were active and even set records! This is inexcusable!
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.