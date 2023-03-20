More specifics on Manh Choh's true worth, please

To the editor: There has been much discussion about safety risks associated with ore hauling for the proposed Manh Choh project, but this important topic is not my focus now.
I believe Kinross has been a good company to have in Alaska. I understand it needs to make a profit. We need to have a good supply of products made from mined materials in our country. I am writing this piece to help ensure that Alaska gets its fair share of revenue in the form of corporate taxes, royalties, etc.
In particular, I want to know more about the increased state revenue potential because of Manh Choh. The new ore could be 10 times as rich as that currently processed at Fort Knox in Fairbanks. So, with a similar workforce that is now at Fort Knox, Kinross will be able to process 10 times as much gold resulting in much higher revenue.
In a February news release, Kinross revealed world wide gold equivalent sales of about 2 million ounces, revenue of $3.46 billion, and production costs of $1.8 billion for CY 2022. Comparable numbers don’t appear for Alaska. North of 60 Mining News reported in January that the Manh Choh Mine is expected to produce roughly 1 million ounces.
According to its 2020 Sustainability Report, Kinross paid $14 million to governments in Alaska.
The Alaska Department of Revenue reports indicate the total Alaska government annual revenue from mineral extraction varied between 1.5% and 6.6% of the value of the resource extracted for 2001 through 2009. The average was 3.8%. This included state and municipal taxes, fees and royalties. Meanwhile, the total government take from oil production is around 20% [12.5 % royalty].
I would like our state officials and Kinross to inform us regarding the projected state take from Kinross. I would especially like to know how that compares to Kinross’s revenue and profits in Alaska.