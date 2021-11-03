More salmon, less bycatch

To the editor: Where have all the salmon gone from our rivers and streams? Lots of people are talking about this.
I’ve learned something about fishing trawlers and bycatch in Alaska coastal fishing — commercial fishing, an ugly, destructive murder of tons of our fish, our resources, everyday. If you care about his vulnerable Alaska resource, please check out “Stop Alaskan Trawler Bycatch” on Facebook.
And from now on, in every election, I’m voting for the salmon and crab that can’t vote but sure can die for no reason. And let us all find out which candidates will vote for them, too.
