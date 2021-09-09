More research, better reporting

To the editor: Amanda Bohman, the News-Miner education reporter who is personally against masking children, has written a miserably reported article regarding the complex issue of mandatory masking for our students and staff here in the FNSB schools. It is possible to read the entire article and never know about the Delta Variant and its outsized effects on the current surge.
She pushes the irresponsible talking point about outdated survivability stats with no reference to how masking and vaccination affect those numbers, and she makes no effort to show changes in survivability for adults, and no reference to higher infection levels for children which is irrefutable and widely reported. The higher rates of children with Covid correlate to lower vaccination rates in the locality hit by surges. In Mississippi, a state with a vaccination rate similar to Alaska, they have had six kids die in the past month and currently have a census of 23 children with serious Covid complications in their only pediatric hospital. Bohman does not even bother to mention the constantly climbing numbers of students and staff with positive Covid cases from the FNSBSD dashboard.
She refers to one measly study of masking in Bangladesh as “the latest findings on face masks,” ignoring multiple relevant studies, including a conclusive one out of Duke University, that showed masking in schools reduced infection spread by 50%. The actual downside of not masking unvaccinated children in a population such as ours where only half of us are vaccinated is that kids might die or have long-term impairments which does much, much more than disrupt social development potentially impacted by seeing masked faces for part of the day. She also neglects to point out the domino effect this has in our schools and community as families often have grandparents as caregivers and medically fragile people at home who would be protected by masking at school.
Bohman could have spent a few moments researching this and might have produced an article that gave information crucial to understanding masking as a necessary part of protecting our kids and keeping schools open for business.