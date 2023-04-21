 Skip to main content
More information needed on bridge replacement and ore hauling plan

To the editor: I am concerned that we are not getting the full story regarding the bridges along the route being proposed by Kinross for its ore haul from Tetlin to Fort Knox.

In January, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) published its National Bridge Inspection Program Annual Report for 2022. In the bridge report, the FHWA noted the State of Alaska was found to be “noncompliant on metric B13 (Load Rating). The noncompliance finding on B13 reflects that not all legal loads are being rated for, and some aspects of load ratings do not conform to NBI and AASHTO Manual for Bridge Evaluation (MBE) standards of procedure.”

