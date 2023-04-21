More information needed on bridge replacement and ore hauling plan

To the editor: I am concerned that we are not getting the full story regarding the bridges along the route being proposed by Kinross for its ore haul from Tetlin to Fort Knox.
In January, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) published its National Bridge Inspection Program Annual Report for 2022. In the bridge report, the FHWA noted the State of Alaska was found to be “noncompliant on metric B13 (Load Rating). The noncompliance finding on B13 reflects that not all legal loads are being rated for, and some aspects of load ratings do not conform to NBI and AASHTO Manual for Bridge Evaluation (MBE) standards of procedure.”
In February, the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT) announced that five bridges along this route are going to be replaced, on a highly accelerated schedule. Coincidental timing? Or was a problem discovered when the metric was updated and the allowable bridge loads were recalculated?
None of the fast-tracked bridges can be completed before the 80-ton Kinross ore trucks are scheduled to hit our roads in 2024. The old bridges will need to be used until the new ones are ready. If the load ratings show that one or more of the old bridges along are not able to withstand the heavy ore haul truck loads safely, will DOT place weight restrictions on them?
One compromised bridge closes a road to all traffic. The three World War II-era bridges lie along the Alaska Highway connecting Fairbanks, Delta Junction, and Tok with the Lower 48. The loss of any one of them would impact tens of thousands of people.
Public comments are being accepted until May 5 on the Gerstle River bridge (bit.ly/3KVdgCH) and Robertson River bridge (bit.ly/3H2btdF) replacement projects.
Get involved. Ask questions. It’s important.