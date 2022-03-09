More funding for music education
To the editor: We need an increase in funding for public school music education here in Fairbanks. The benefits of early music education are numerous and well documented. Many young people in Fairbanks are introduced to an instrument through the public school program, and some of them go on to become very fine players.
Years of cuts to school music have had a devastating impact on our cultural life here, to the point where our wonderful Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra now struggles to find enough qualified players in town.
Please, Fairbanks, we desperately need more funding for public school music education.