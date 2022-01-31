More feedback on school district efficiency options

To the editor: Documents released for the school board work session on Jan. 27 include itemized accountings of the possible annual savings from closing each of three elementary schools and Randy Smith Middle School. In all cases, only 10-20% of the savings comes from reduction in utilities and standard maintenance; most of the savings comes from reduction in non-teacher personnel (principal, librarian, RN or LPN, custodial staff, etc.).
This raises a few issues.
First, it becomes apparent that the real place to look for savings is to reconsider the stove piping of school management and administration. For instance, there are a handful of cases where two district schools are in sight of each other (e.g., Lathrop and Ryan, Randy Smith and Anne Wien) and others where the schools are within a five-minute drive. To what extent are they currently sharing medical staff, administrative staff, etc.; how much of this could they be doing?
Although projected renovation/modernization costs are not presented in the posted documents, the spread in these for the next five years between schools in the best and worst shape likely dwarfs the savings in utilities from closing a school, meaning that school physical condition should be a major factor in prioritizing school closing.
Finally, that most of the cost savings in school closing comes from personnel reductions makes it even clearer that “either close a middle school or move the 6th-graders to middle school” is a contrived binary choice being presented to push an agenda that parents do not want. At the 2:31 mark of the 1/27 work session Superintendent Melin talks about being “bold and visionary” by reshaping our middle schools.
As a parent, I just want the budget crisis solved in the least disruptive way possible to school children who have already had their lives distorted for two years. This seems reminiscent of the “never let a crisis go to waste” machinations we saw a few years ago in the university system where the UA president insisted that the only viable solution to the budget crisis was to combine Alaska’s three universities into one.