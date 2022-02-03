 Skip to main content
More de-escalation and diplomacy

To the editor: U.S. military and CIA intervention in Ukraine and the media hysteria promoting it should stop.

Even Ukrainian President Zelensky does not invite our intervention (FDNM Jan.29, 2022), and not all NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries support it either.

“100,000 [Russian] troops ... tanks and heavy weaponry, [are] along the border, while denying any plans for an invasion,” media report, while omitting that, in addition to some 800 U.S. military installations outside our own country, U.S. has nuclear missiles, warplanes, and much other weaponry within range of and aimed at Russian targets. Local and other media omit that U.S. military craft fly close to Russian territory, while spreading fear-mongering hysteria any time Russian craft come within many miles of U.S. territory.

De-escalation and diplomacy are needed, not sending weapons or Americans to kill and be killed a third of the way around the globe and diverting millions or trillions of dollars away from needed health care (during a pandemic yet!), education, and Earth, to fund yet another very dangerous quagmire.

