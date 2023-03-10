More counseling options across occupations

To the editor: A minister at a local church during a recent sermon mentioned that even ministers need to see a professional therapist at times after addressing the stressful concerns of the congregation and the many personal issues of living.
There are many other occupations that experience high stress levels that should have the benefits of counseling by professional therapists as a part of their job description. That would be police officers, jail employees, emergency room doctors and nurses, paramedics and EMTs providing ambulance service, and the public defender lawyers and court judges who see on a daily basis the worst in the members of society.