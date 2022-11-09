Moose shooting needs further explanation

To the editor: The Oct. 29. front page article about the moose that was shot on the front lawn of the Dolney home at Ann’s Greenhouses raises a lot of questions that need answers:
1. Why was the moose not tranquilized and freed from its entanglement instead of being shot?
2. Why did the officer fire the original shot while standing a few feet from the front door of the Dolney home without notifying them?
He could have easily warned them with a phone call from his vehicle. Ann’s Greenhouse is open for produce sales.
The customer entrance is 10 feet left of where the officer stood to fire. So, he shot the moose on the front lawn a few feet from the residence and business entrance, toward Sheep Creek Road — all without warning the residents/property owners, and before being given the all-is-clear signal by his co-worker (one of whom questioned this last protocol violation soon after the shot).
3. Why was the moose shot three times at intervals over about an hour but not killed until the last shot?
The officers said they were waiting for Fish and Game to arrive to take brain/blood samples while the animal was alive. A Fish and Game employee was already there. Was the actual purpose of prolonging the death to provide a maximally stressed brain for study?
4. Why is there such a difference between what the officers told the Dolneys while the incident was in progress and what they told the News-Miner a few hours later? Why is there such a difference between what the officers did during those two hours in the Dolney’s front yard and what they told the News-Miner they did?
Anyone can make a mistake — and obviously a lot of mistakes were made here — but the honorable thing to do is to own up to your mistakes.
I realize that in today’s world, denying the truth and adjusting the facts to fit your own reality is a common behavior, but I still haven’t gotten used to it ... it just seems wrong.