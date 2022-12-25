Monte Pearson is providing a free service. Let’s not abuse it.

To the editor: It’s been cold out this week, and Monte Pearson has spent most of his free time thawing and starting frozen vehicles. He’s been doing it for free, from North Pole to Ester to Chena Hot Springs Road. Monte recently sailed past 768 rescued rigs: he’s been doing about 18 a day during this cold snap.
I don’t know Monte personally, nor did he ask me to write this, so I won’t speak for him. But it frustrates me seeing his updates about unappreciative, entitled, and flagrantly unprepared drivers.