Moms for Melissa Burnett

To the editor: What qualifies a mom to be on the school board?
Moms are teachers, chauffeurs, nannies, janitors, chefs and so much more. Moms want what’s best for all children. When you’re a mother you are constantly mentoring, educating and counseling your children. There are also the communication skills that you hone through. There are events and organizations you find yourself being part of when you’re a parent. These and many other reasons are why mothers are valuable. Mothers like Melissa Burnett are ones that we need on our school board.
I support Melissa Burnett for school board because she has demonstrated her care and commitment to all our children over the last 10 years that I’ve known her. Between managing hockey teams, coordinating the youth baseball league, and volunteering her time helping the food bank, the Salvation Army and at other local events, she has managed to gain the trust and gratitude of many respected people and organizations here in the Interior.
Every organization and board needs a strong problem solver — someone who can communicate and listen to all parties. Melissa’s years of volunteering and organizing sports teams have enabled her to form those strong communication and listening skills that an organized board requires. Melissa has never served in her own interest, she has always wanted better for our children, and I fully believe she will serve all our children.
Our school board and community need a mom like her. Vote Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D Oct. 4.