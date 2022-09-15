 Skip to main content
Moms for Melissa Burnett

To the editor: What qualifies a mom to be on the school board?

Moms are teachers, chauffeurs, nannies, janitors, chefs and so much more. Moms want what’s best for all children. When you’re a mother you are constantly mentoring, educating and counseling your children. There are also the communication skills that you hone through. There are events and organizations you find yourself being part of when you’re a parent. These and many other reasons are why mothers are valuable. Mothers like Melissa Burnett are ones that we need on our school board.

