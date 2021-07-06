You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Mixed gender teams

  • Comments

To the editor: I propose that we phase out the idea of “boys” and “girls” teams and instead have “school” teams made up of all students or neighborhood teams made up of both/all genders. We all live together. Why shouldn’t we learn to play together? And why not learn that as children?

When teams compete, there could be a quick lottery to determine which players on each team would play that days game. Since teams would not know if the players picked would be their strong players or their weaker players, it would be important to raise the skill levels of all players rather than concentrating the most effort on the strongest.

If we want a society where everyone lives, works, even serves in the military, together, then why not start by playing together in school. If a sport seems too brutal for everyone to participate, maybe it is too brutal to promote.

It seems to me that we might have more success promoting gender equity in the work place and society in general if we didn’t stratify them so much in school.

On a slightly related note: I hope that no Alaskan and especially Fairbanks schools will choose to drop hockey and keep football.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.