Mixed gender teams

To the editor: I propose that we phase out the idea of “boys” and “girls” teams and instead have “school” teams made up of all students or neighborhood teams made up of both/all genders. We all live together. Why shouldn’t we learn to play together? And why not learn that as children?
When teams compete, there could be a quick lottery to determine which players on each team would play that days game. Since teams would not know if the players picked would be their strong players or their weaker players, it would be important to raise the skill levels of all players rather than concentrating the most effort on the strongest.
If we want a society where everyone lives, works, even serves in the military, together, then why not start by playing together in school. If a sport seems too brutal for everyone to participate, maybe it is too brutal to promote.
It seems to me that we might have more success promoting gender equity in the work place and society in general if we didn’t stratify them so much in school.
On a slightly related note: I hope that no Alaskan and especially Fairbanks schools will choose to drop hockey and keep football.