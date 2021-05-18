You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Mix up the masks

To the editor: Thanks to the new CDC masking guidelines, shopping in local stores is a lot more confusing.

Prior to this week, you knew who was protesting because they weren’t wearing masks, but now the CDC says that those who have been fully vaccinated are also welcome to take off their masks. My suggestion is that starting tomorrow, we all just switch.

If you’re against wearing masks, please start wearing one so everyone will know. If you’re fully vaccinated, take off your mask. This will restore order and keep everyone clear on the role they’re playing in this little drama.

As a fringe benefit, a trip to Fred’s will feel like a mini-vacation because you’ll see so many new faces, and, since some people will still be masked, we’ll continue to enjoy that “air of mystery” that comes from seeing only a person’s eyes.

