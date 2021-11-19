Missing the arts

To the editor: I’m saddened by the constant reduction of arts coverage at the local level in our local paper. Relegated to primarily one section a week (Latitude 65) is hard enough ... watching it being taken over by the TV listings, national movies, TV shows, etc.
The University Department of Theatre & Film is presenting live theater for the first time in 18 months with “The Misanthrope” — students and community members put in over 100 hours (each) of rehearsal time, with fabulous costumes and fun set; and no review. These students deserve better than that.
Burgeoning artists need critical reviews for their portfolio and creative development. There are plenty of ways for me and the rest of the public to learn about “10 must-see movies coming in the 2021 holiday season,” Britney Spears and “What’s on Netflix” (all in this week’s Latitude); please focus more on local arts.
Kris Luddington, Riley von Borstel and David Salado give stellar performances. Stephanie Rivet’s costumes are glorious fun, and Adam Gillette’s set is artistic and create. Michael Shaeffer brought a truly unique perspective to this old classic by using a new adaptation and setting it in the Fairbanks 1980s.
I am a subscriber, and I teach in the Theatre & Film program and have worked with most of the local performing arts groups in town. Please support them.
