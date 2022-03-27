Mining taxation
To the editor: The Manh Choh project has generated misstatements relative to mining taxation, not to mention the issue of traffic safety and road usage. The mining industry pays a respectful and competitive amount of taxes to state and local governments. Misstatements intended to discourage or hinder project development are counter-productive to the state, the workers in the industry, the best interest of the local and state government, investors and others.
Total taxes paid by mines to the state and local governments during 2019 and 2020 amounted to $230 million. This is not insignificant for essentially seven large mining operations with the placer industry considered as equivalent to one major mine.
Taxes paid by the Alaska mining industry include a mining license tax; $4,000 plus 7% of net income over $100,000 and applying to mining on all lands; a royalty of 3% of net income on state lands; state corporate income tax topping at 9.4% of net income; Mental Health Trust rents and royalties; state lands rentals; fuel taxes; and so forth. These taxes amounted to $126.1 million in 2019 and to $103.9 million in 2020. Payments to boroughs, included in these totals, amounted to $41.5 million and $50.6 million, respectively. Fort Knox paid more than $11 million in borough taxes in 2019.
Alaska must be competitive to attract mineral industry investment, considering occurrences and conditions. The geologic heritage of Alaska is world class. Nevada, also world class for gold, has a 5% net proceeds tax. Arizona, a copper bonanza, a 1.25% net proceeds tax. This compares to Alaska’s mining license tax and state royalty totaling 10%, depending on land position. Nevada and Arizona have major infrastructure in place; Alaska does not.
Misstatements can be seriously harmful to the industry. Gary Wilken and Mary Farrell, with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, advised Feb. 28 on KFAR’S “Problem Corner” that the Manh Choh project will pay 3% state royalty only. Not so. The company will pay a royalty to Tetlin Village, a state corporate income tax of 9.4%, a state mining license tax of 7% of net proceeds after 3.5 years, and so forth.