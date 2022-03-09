Mining projects and new climate risk disclosure requirements
To the editor: The Securities Exchange Commission is gearing up to release new climate risk disclosure requirements. These upcoming laws would change things for the Ambler Road Project and the Manh Choh Mine material expedition.
Tanana Chiefs area tribes have expressed their concerns about the Ambler road project because it would cut through untouched wilderness, cause waterway pollution, and disturb many types of wildlife that depend on the lands.
The list goes on about the concerns with the Manh Choh project, mainly the amount of extremely large trucks that will crowd the Richardson Highway which would be dangerous for ordinary drivers; the destruction of the roads by the influx of such enormous vehicles using the highway; and the amount of pollution caused by such vehicles.
By the time these proposed projects would actually begin, the new SEC climate risk disclosure requirements are likely to have come to pass. Instead of trying to rush these high-risk projects through, mining companies need to reassess their numbers to reflect the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure requirements.
Our world is grievously facing climate change. Everything we do effects the future of our global environment.
It would be shamefully reckless to start such mining projects without proper promulgation of their climate risks.