 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mining projects and new climate risk disclosure requirements

  • Comments

Mining projects and new climate risk disclosure requirements

To the editor: The Securities Exchange Commission is gearing up to release new climate risk disclosure requirements. These upcoming laws would change things for the Ambler Road Project and the Manh Choh Mine material expedition.

Tanana Chiefs area tribes have expressed their concerns about the Ambler road project because it would cut through untouched wilderness, cause waterway pollution, and disturb many types of wildlife that depend on the lands.

The list goes on about the concerns with the Manh Choh project, mainly the amount of extremely large trucks that will crowd the Richardson Highway which would be dangerous for ordinary drivers; the destruction of the roads by the influx of such enormous vehicles using the highway; and the amount of pollution caused by such vehicles.

By the time these proposed projects would actually begin, the new SEC climate risk disclosure requirements are likely to have come to pass. Instead of trying to rush these high-risk projects through, mining companies need to reassess their numbers to reflect the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure requirements.

Our world is grievously facing climate change. Everything we do effects the future of our global environment.

It would be shamefully reckless to start such mining projects without proper promulgation of their climate risks.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.