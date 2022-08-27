Mining industry must earn our trust

To the editor: I recently attended the “Alaska’s Minerals: A Strategic National Imperative” conference as a note-taker. A common theme that came up was the need to convince Alaskans, and especially environmentalists, that mining is socially and environmentally just, that this state has the highest standards for mining, and that mining is necessary for a carbon zero.
Speaking as one of those environmentalists, they have a long way to go. They need to quit lying to (and misleading) the public and call out those that do.
I heard over and over that Biden’s closure of the road to the Ambler Mining District was a huge mistake and misguided environmentalist overreach, even though a major reason the road was stopped is because many of the tribes that would be affected weren’t consulted, as well as major concerns about a poorly executed environmental impact analysis during a time in which environmental regulations were cut to ribbons.
I heard the claim that overregulation is killing us (metaphorically) and that we need less of it. As someone who has lived in Fairbanks and now lives in North Pole, cities that fail to meet air quality standards almost every single day of winter, I can tell you that a lack of regulation is literally killing us. Alaska has a long history of underestimating the risks mining poses to the environment at the cost of our health and the health of our state.
Despite the multiple opportunities for someone to correct these few misrepresentations I caught off the top of my head while furiously typing notes, none of the attendees spoke up.
I know that a green future requires mining. I know we need to acquire these critical minerals, specifically from a source that doesn’t involve the human rights abuses committed by China (something I’m happy to say several panelists brought up). I know that we can mine in a way that is environmental friendly and socially just (provided the government forces those requirements). But right now, the first thing the mining industry needs to do is earn the people’s trust, and that’s going to be a long road.