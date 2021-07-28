Minding plan is a kettle of foul smelling sludge

To the editor: The proposed 10,000-plus acre hard rock mining lease on Ester Dome, Murphy Dome and Cleary Summit has all the trappings of a disaster-in-waiting. The fact that the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has tried to hide any pubic notice about the pending lease — thereby limiting discussion of its merits vs. negative impacts — demonstrates a blatant disregard for due process as well as the public well-being.
Given appropriate consideration of environmental impacts, mining is a legitimate part of the Alaska economic picture — along with logging, fishing, tourism and, of course, oil. That said, irresponsible mining activity that negatively impacts residential communities puts wells at risk for contamination, impacts road safety and maintenance, destroys recreational areas and scenic views, and generally risks the health and safety of the many people living in these areas is quite another kettle of foul smelling sludge.
Our history is full of examples of the longterm costs and consequences of ignoring environmental and public health in return for the short-term reward of the almighty dollar. Let’s not add the land and people of Ester and Murphy domes and Cleary Summit to that very long list.