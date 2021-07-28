You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Minding plan is a kettle of foul smelling sludge

  • Comments

To the editor: The proposed 10,000-plus acre hard rock mining lease on Ester Dome, Murphy Dome and Cleary Summit has all the trappings of a disaster-in-waiting. The fact that the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has tried to hide any pubic notice about the pending lease — thereby limiting discussion of its merits vs. negative impacts — demonstrates a blatant disregard for due process as well as the public well-being.

Given appropriate consideration of environmental impacts, mining is a legitimate part of the Alaska economic picture — along with logging, fishing, tourism and, of course, oil. That said, irresponsible mining activity that negatively impacts residential communities puts wells at risk for contamination, impacts road safety and maintenance, destroys recreational areas and scenic views, and generally risks the health and safety of the many people living in these areas is quite another kettle of foul smelling sludge.

Our history is full of examples of the longterm costs and consequences of ignoring environmental and public health in return for the short-term reward of the almighty dollar. Let’s not add the land and people of Ester and Murphy domes and Cleary Summit to that very long list.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.