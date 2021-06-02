You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Miller for GVEA board

To the editor: A big thank you to Derrick Miller for his willingness to step forward and make himself available for service on our local utility board.

I literally watched Derrick grow up here in Fairbanks as we were next door neighbors during the first dozen years of his life. He became a close family friend during these formative years and now, well into his adulthood, our friendship has only grown stronger. With Derrick, the GVEA board will now have a next-generation voice that brings a sound decision making approach to problem solving while also possessing the required ability to effectively balance, in a fair and responsible manner, the needs and wants of all cooperative members.

Simply put, he has the professional life experience, education level and intellectual capacity required to become, in short order, a very valuable member of the GVEA board. So it is with total conviction that I encourage those GVEA members who are eligible to vote for Mr. Miller to do so with the full confidence that your support was appropriately placed.

