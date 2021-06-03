To the editor: I support Derek Miller for the GVEA Board. If you have not yet cast your ballot in GVEA’s board election, I would urge you to get that ballot in — prior to June 8 — and to select Derek Miller for District 4.
Derek is local, he was educated in the Fairbanks public schools and he earned his bachelor’s degree and his MBA from UAF. He is smart, well rounded, knowledgeable and interested in supporting Fairbanks as a viable community. Derek has a finance background. He understands how to weigh the competing needs of revenue generation, low rates, and alternative sources and types of power generation. Derek is just the type of individual I would hope to have on the GVEA Board.
I know both candidates in this race personally. Both have the best of the community as their goals. Both want to make Fairbanks a better place. The partisan writings that have appeared denigrating these candidates is more reflective of the authors than of the candidates. I support Derek over Gary due to Derek’s training and experience in finance, making hard choices between alternatives, and Derek’s life experience ensuring there is sufficient funding to enact a selected choice. Derek will understand the balance sheet of GVEA and the pressure of higher rates on the ratepayers — and take both into account when making a decision or casting a vote. Gary often has big ideas — but some ideas are impossible to accomplish or impractical to finance within the existing rate structure.
GVEA has some of the highest electrical rates in the country. No single board member can individually raise or lower rates. Decisions made by the GVEA board today will impact rates five and 10 years into the future. In this election there is a clear difference between the candidates. Derek Miller is the one to select, pursue and implement solid ideas to benefit our community for decades to come.