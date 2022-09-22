 Skip to main content
Melissa Burnett for school board

To the editor: When it comes to the school board, it’s important to look at people who are involved and active in our community — people who have given themselves time and time again to Fairbanks. Those are the ones who will go far and serve the will of the community.

I fully support Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.

