To the editor: When it comes to the school board, it’s important to look at people who are involved and active in our community — people who have given themselves time and time again to Fairbanks. Those are the ones who will go far and serve the will of the community.
I fully support Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.
You see a lot of talk of endorsements and support for certain candidates. Endorsements are only good when all candidates have been fairly represented. This has not been the case this year. The FEA and ESSA both endorsed before all candidates were filed and running. Only two school board candidates have been interviewed and given consideration. I would highly encourage all of Fairbanks to keep this in mind as discussions are had.
Melissa has worked hard and served her community well. She will continue to do so as a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, working with and for her community. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Melissa as her daycare provider watching her as a mother and a professional. Now watching her run for school board, I know she will thrive on our Board of Education and treat every situation brought before her with an open mind and listening ears.
Vote Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D this election season!