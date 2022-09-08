To the editor: Fairbanks residents are fortunate to have Melissa Burnett running in the Oct. 4 election for school board, Seat D. I have been after her for three years to run! Melissa has rooted herself into this community through her job in radio, volunteering and submerging herself into a vast range of youth sport activities here in the Interior. She is an incredible hockey mom and baseball mom, just to name a few.
Melissa is greatly admired among her co-workers and peers. She gives everything she has to our community. I know that Melissa wants every child in our town to have the same support and success that she desires for her own children, who all attend our district schools.
In the years I have known and worked with Melissa, she has been a problem solver, a thinker and a very good listener who fully considers options and facts before making important decisions. She is a leader and is committed to involving the community in the decisions the school board will face.
Melissa Burnett will bring her vision, enthusiasm and dedication to our public schools to make them better for Fairbanks. Weighing every decision before her fairly and with consideration for the well being of all Fairbanks North Star School District students, teachers and staff will be a top priority to her.
Melissa Burnett will be an excellent addition to our Board of Education. Please join me on Oct. 4 by voting for Melissa Burnett for school board Seat D.