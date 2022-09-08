 Skip to main content
Melissa Burnett for school board

To the editor: Fairbanks residents are fortunate to have Melissa Burnett running in the Oct. 4 election for school board, Seat D. I have been after her for three years to run! Melissa has rooted herself into this community through her job in radio, volunteering and submerging herself into a vast range of youth sport activities here in the Interior. She is an incredible hockey mom and baseball mom, just to name a few.

Melissa is greatly admired among her co-workers and peers. She gives everything she has to our community. I know that Melissa wants every child in our town to have the same support and success that she desires for her own children, who all attend our district schools.

