Melissa Burnett for positive change

Elections are coming. It’s finally the home stretch. It is important to remember that each of our candidates, especially for school board, bring something special to the table. Each one has a voice and each one has children at the forefront of their minds in everything they do.
The one candidate who sticks out in my mind who separates herself from each one of these other candidates is Melissa Burnett. Unlike many other supporters of hers, I have not known Melissa for many years. Our paths crossed at the Mitchell Raceway when she became not only our announcer but our most recent board member. When Melissa talks about being part of this community, she means it. She has left children and adults with smiles on their faces every weekend. She took time and got to know each family who was part of our racing crew. She got to know each patron new and old. She got to know the kids, never forgetting a name, and they all loved her.
Talk to Melissa for five minutes, and you will love her, too. Melissa brought positive change to the track, and she will do the same for our school board. A positive change that we so very much need.