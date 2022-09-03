Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols for school board

To the editor: On Oct. 4, voters will go to vote in the municipal elections. We will vote for city mayor, city council, borough assembly, and most importantly, the school board.
This year I beg parents to think about the child’s safety above all else when you go to vote. I beg you to use common sense when you vote for school board. The common sense choice this year is Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols.
Both candidates have kids in the district and both are concerned with the direction our school district is heading. Melissa and Les both have plans on how to fix the budget crisis we are in with our schools; they both have plans on how to stop the reckless spending that is going on in the borough. They both have a plan to keep our children safe from harms way when they go to school, and most importantly, you are going to bring parental rights back to the school district.
I’m voting for Melissa and Les, and I hope all of the beautiful residents of this amazing community will rally support behind the common sense candidates for school board.