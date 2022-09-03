 Skip to main content
Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols for school board

To the editor: On Oct. 4, voters will go to vote in the municipal elections. We will vote for city mayor, city council, borough assembly, and most importantly, the school board.

This year I beg parents to think about the child’s safety above all else when you go to vote. I beg you to use common sense when you vote for school board. The common sense choice this year is Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols.

