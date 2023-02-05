 Skip to main content
Meet a flawed, beautiful hero in FDA's 'The Mountaintop'

To the editor: There is some inspiring, heartbreaking theater going on now at Fairbanks Drama Association. I’ve been to “The Mountaintop” — that is, the play by Katori Hall, directed by Diane Fleeks — and it made me laugh, tear up, sing and cry, “Amen!”

The play is a touching and provocative treatment of one of our national heroes, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We’re witness to Dr. King’s last night on Earth (or a fictionalized version of it) at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. King is visited by Camae, an attractive and savvy new maid who causes King to reflect on his life and to fear for his legacy.

