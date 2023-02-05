Meet a flawed, beautiful hero in FDA's 'The Mountaintop'

To the editor: There is some inspiring, heartbreaking theater going on now at Fairbanks Drama Association. I’ve been to “The Mountaintop” — that is, the play by Katori Hall, directed by Diane Fleeks — and it made me laugh, tear up, sing and cry, “Amen!”
The play is a touching and provocative treatment of one of our national heroes, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We’re witness to Dr. King’s last night on Earth (or a fictionalized version of it) at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. King is visited by Camae, an attractive and savvy new maid who causes King to reflect on his life and to fear for his legacy.
As Dr. King, Michael Hureaux beautifully shows us a very human hero, a man of flaws and insecurities. In addition to conveying King’s profound love for the world, he brings out King’s fear, vanity, anger, lust and pride. (King is even provoked to blasphemy.) It’s a play not about King the near-saint but about Martin the man, brought out in Hureaux’s compelling portrayal.
As the maid Camae, LaQuita Deans is sexy, sassy and even a little mischievous. But she brings admiration and tenderness, and as a foil to King draws out many of his foibles. And she gets the audience riled up with a powerful, King-style speech of her own.
The solemn emphasis on civil rights and the righteous anger of King and Camae over our country’s violent abuses of people of color (plus a fair bit of swearing) may make “The Mountaintop” less suitable for young children. But for the rest of us, it’s a must-see tribute that makes Dr. King not just a legend, but a very particular man, flawed and human and beautiful.
I’m going to see “The Mountaintop” at least once again, and hopefully more. Go to fairbanksdrama.org for tickets — and do it before they run out.