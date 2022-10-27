 Skip to main content
Maxine: Iron, sweat, and tears of Fairbanks

To the editor: Walk in the room, for the Lord’s sake hang your politics on the coat rack at the door, and meet Maxine Dibert. If you do that, whatever your persuasion, you will meet a school teacher holding down multiple jobs, a friend who looks you in the eyes with the sincerity of a surgeon and the smile of a dragon, and most importantly, a strength of Alaskan generations.

Politics aside, I’ll bet you a round you’ve met the real deal. I’ll bet that even if you disagree with her on some points, you leave that room knowing you were heard. You’ll know Max is now thinking about what you said to her, as she goes back to her family and friends, as she returns to her school, and the children, and the community, as she will never stop doing, win or lose this election.

