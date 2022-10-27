Maxine: Iron, sweat, and tears of Fairbanks

To the editor: Walk in the room, for the Lord’s sake hang your politics on the coat rack at the door, and meet Maxine Dibert. If you do that, whatever your persuasion, you will meet a school teacher holding down multiple jobs, a friend who looks you in the eyes with the sincerity of a surgeon and the smile of a dragon, and most importantly, a strength of Alaskan generations.
Politics aside, I’ll bet you a round you’ve met the real deal. I’ll bet that even if you disagree with her on some points, you leave that room knowing you were heard. You’ll know Max is now thinking about what you said to her, as she goes back to her family and friends, as she returns to her school, and the children, and the community, as she will never stop doing, win or lose this election.
Because politicians are loud and egocentric, they have convinced us that representatives can only be loud and egocentric. Maxine is neither of those. When you hear her consider a position, and honestly talk through the pros and cons in front of you, (what a concept!), if you take that for a lack of confidence, you’ve been plum duped, my friend.
You’ve been duped into thinking the loudest mouth in the room must be right. While the loud voices squawk, Maxine thinks, then speaks. (Again, what a concept!) And in my experience, that’s the voice we shut up and listen to. Because when she speaks, it’s true. It’s got the same iron in it that generations of Alaskans have had since the first brave souls spoke true to each other, when only the truth allowed you to survive and thrive.
Consider electing someone who, after meeting her, reminds you of the foundations your house sits on, the quiet heroes, not the bright and shiny paint that splits after a winter.