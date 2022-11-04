Maxine Dibert will represent us all

To the editor: It’s very rare when a regular citizen steps up and runs to be the peoples’ representative. I am supporting Maxine Dibert for House because she is just such a candidate.
She is a genuine, humble and kind person who has dedicated her life to helping our children learn. She has now taken the risk of running for office in an effort to carry our voice to Juneau. She will listen to us. She’s not in anyone’s pocket. I know she will simply do what’s best for Fairbanks families. It’s time for a change. We need a representative who will truly fight for our schools. We need a representative who will fight for local jobs. We need a representative who will stand up for working families including their right to be represented by a union and the right to bargain collectively for decent wages. We need a representative who will fight for affordable housing and affordable child care for all Fairbanks families.